Title holder Amusan into 100m hurdles semis after suspension lifted

BUDAPEST: Defending champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria breezed into the women’s 110 metres hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, less than a week after having a provisional suspension on suspicion of doping rules violations lifted, reported dpa news agency.

Amusan was not seriously challenged in her heat which she won in 12.48 seconds.

The biggest statement came from the Americans and Olympics silver medallist Kendra Harrison, who clocked 12.24 seconds, the fastest time of the year and just four hundredths off her former world record which Amusan lowered to 12.12 last year.

The 2019 world champion Nia Ali of the US and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico also advanced into the semis scheduled for Wednesday.

Amusan was suspended in July by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). But a statement Thursday said an AIU disciplinary tribunal decided she did not violate whereabout rules in connection with three missed tests within a 12-month period.

Athletes must make their whereabouts known for one hour daily to be available for out-of-competition doping tests. Three failures in 12 months normally lead to a ban.

There are four finals later in the session, including the women’s 1,500m with Kenyan top favourite Faith Kipyegon and Dutch star Sifan Hassan, and the men’s high jump where Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar seeks a fourth straight gold. - Bernama