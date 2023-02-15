TMJ appoints KJ as state youth adviser and JDT board member

PETALING JAYA: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, who is popularly known as TMJ has confirmed that Khairy Jamaluddin has been appointed as the state’s youth adviser and also into the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club’s board of directors.

“I have met with Khairy Jamaluddin and agreed to appoint him as Johor Youth Advisor and into the Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Board of Directors.

“His experience in various fields in the country will be valuable in youth development and football progress in Johor,“ Tunku Ismail said in a statement today.