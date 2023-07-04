TMJ ‘invites’ MACC to inspect JDT club finances

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Club owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has ‘invited’ the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and interested football clubs to come and conduct a financial audit on the club, including the sources of the Southern Tigers squad’s income and expenses.

The Crown Prince of Johor made the invitation following the allegation on Twitter that JDT players’ wages were paid by contractors.

According to Tunku Ismail, JDT’s finances comes from sponsors, himself and the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

“The money is neither from Menteri Besar nor the state government. What about your club?” he said in reply to the question posed by a Twitter user.

JDT, ninth-time Super League champion, is now leading the 2023 season with 21 points after a brilliant start, winning their first seven games, scoring 30 goals and conceding just one. - Bernama