TMJ lends canvas to protect National Stadium pitch ahead of Laos match

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Jalil National Stadium pitch is well-maintained and is expected to be in its best condition for the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2022 Group B second match between Malaysia and Laos tonight.

This is after the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the owner of the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club agreed to lend a canvas to cover the pitch surface, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a Facebook post.

The canvas is to ensure the field is protected and in good condition to be used throughout the 90 minutes of the game.

“This is in view of the rainy conditions almost daily in the Klang Valley area, especially in the evenings and nights.

“It is hoped that this proactive step taken can ensure that the field is in satisfactory condition, in turn promising an exciting match for Harimau Malaya fans tonight,” the statement read.

Images and reports of workers having to use shovels and cardboard to clear the stadium’s waterlogged pitch during the national squad’s Asian Cup 2023 qualifying match against Bahrain in June went viral. - Bernama