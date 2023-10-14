TMJ: National Stadium's new pitch needs more time for roots to strengthen

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Zeon Zoysia pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here still needs two to three months before it is ready for use, according to the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pix).

The Johor Crown Prince, who informed this on social media platform X, said the pitch, upgraded by the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium contractor in Iskandar Puteri before this, should have been given time for the roots to grow in strength before being used.

“But the national team wanted to use it as soon as possible. That is the decision of FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) and the stadium (management). If it was me, I would have given it more time,” Tunku Ismail said when replying to a post from an X user who had questioned the condition of the field.

Yesterday, the Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) club owner officiated the opening ceremony of the new pitch which he had sponsored in time for the Merdeka Tournament 2023 that kicked off yesterday.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium has undergone renovations, including the planting of Zeon Zoysia grass to replace the cow grass pitch in April.

Earlier tonight, Malaysia advanced to the final of the tournament after defeating India 4-2. The national squad will face Tajikistan in the final on Saturday on Tuesday.

Tajikistan received a ‘bye’ following the last-minute withdrawal of Palestine due to the tense situation in their country at the moment. -Bernama