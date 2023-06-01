TMJ offers Sultan Ibrahim Stadium for Harimau Malaya’s use

KUALA LUMPUR: The Crown Prince of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today offered the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, to be used as an alternative venue for the Harimau Malaya squad while waiting for the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to be ready.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club owner made the offer on his official Facebook page, a day after checking the national squad’s preparations at the Wisma FAM football field in Kelana Jaya yesterday.

“Following discussions with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh regarding works on the Bukit Jalil National Stadium pitch which is starting this March, I met Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin to share updates and offer the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium for Harimau Malaya’s use while waiting for SNBJ to be ready,” he said.

The national stadium is slated to be temporarily closed starting this March to make way for the planting of the new Zeon Zoysia-type grass.

The planting of the grass to replace the existing cow grass is considered to be more suitable for Malaysia’s weather conditions and climate.

The cost of planting the new grass is estimated to reach up to RM1.4 million and is personally sponsored by Tunku Ismail. - Bernama