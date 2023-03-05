TMJ wants all JDT-owned football fields to be upgraded

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has ordered that all football fields owned by the club be upgraded.

JDT said the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) is not satisfied with the quality of pitches used by the Southern Tigers.

“Upgrading work and possibly replanting of the grass will be carried out at the end of the season.

“We will start with the JDT Training Centre and the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in preparation for the 2024 season,” JDT posted on their Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page today.

The JDT fields at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri and JDT Training Centre in Seri Gelam use the Zeon Zoysia type of grass. - Bernama