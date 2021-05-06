Tok Mat slapped with 15-year ban, given 14 days appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail has been handed a 15-year ban beginning tomorrow by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) Disciplinary Panel.

ASTAF Disciplinary Hearing Panel chairman Prof Chalerm Chaiwatcharaporn, in a statement, said Ahmad, who is fondly known as ‘Tok Mat,’ was also made to reimburse ASTAF US$25,000 (about RM102,900) to cover the cost of convening the entire disciplinary panel hearing held virtually today.

“Failing to settle the amount, he will be levied with an additional two years' ban,” he said.

He said Ahmad would have 14 days to appeal against the charges and sentence meted out to him.

Chalerm said the Disciplinary Panel made the decision after hearing four charges against Ahmad for sending a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and which was copied to the International Olympics Committee (IOC) in the capacity as ASTAF deputy president on Feb 24.

According to the statement, the first charge is for violating Article 2d(viii) of the ASTAF Bye-laws through an act or written statements which are ungentlemanly, insulting or improper or likely to bring disrepute to the game.

The second charge is for violating Article 5.3 of the ASTAF Constitution, in that by way of the same letter, he attempted to disrupt and/or destabilise the efficient administration of ASTAF.

“Third, Ahmad is charged with violating Article 5.5 of the ASTAF Constitution, in that by way of the letter, he attempted to destroy ASTAF’s independence in all matters directly or indirectly concerning the game of sepak takraw by seeking the aid of the OCA and IOC to intervene in the Council elections of ASTAF on March 1.

“Fourth, Ahmad by reason of his letter of Feb 24, is charged in his capacity as the president of the PSM for breaching the following written undertakings which he gave to the International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) and ASTAF on March 14 2008, to support ISTAF and ASTAF to establish and maintain efficient administration of the federation,” he added.

For the first, second and third charges, Tok Mat was banned five years each from sepak takraw locally and internationally, while for the fourth charge, he was banned 10 years from local and international sepak takraw.

“The sentences for the first charge and fourth charge are to run consecutively, while the second and third charges will run concurrently. Therefore the total sentencing to be imposed would be a total of 15 years with effect from May 6, 2021,” Chalerm said.- Bernama