Top security assured throughout Malaysia MotoGP: Police

SEPANG: Police will be in top gear to ensure the smooth running of the 2022 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (Petronas GP) which starts tomorrow at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

KLIA police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman said they are deploying a total force of 650 to monitor safety for motorsport fans attending the prestigious race, with 120 policemen reserved for traffic control.

“They are assigned in full swing. It (Malaysia GP) is not overlapping with any other event, so we will be fully focused...we also have help from the airwing, a helicopter, for smooth traffic in addition to assistance from FRU (Federal Reserve Unit).

“The road will be packed with some 60,000 (fans) and we expect more tickets will be sold over the next two to three days. To reduce road congestion, we advise fans to use public transport,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He also advised those driving to SIC to park in the designated areas -- without any fees being charged by SIC throughout the three days of racing.

He said police will not hesitate to take strict action against drivers who park on road shoulders.

“We ask for (your) cooperation for smooth traffic flow... park vehicles in the designated areas, parking this year is free. I also want to inform travellers heading to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2, to plan their trip in advance,“ he said.

The Malaysia MotoGP, which returns after two years of non-action due to the Covid-enforced break, will open the curtains with an independent test session tomorrow, followed by a qualifying session (Saturday) and race day on Sunday. - Bernama