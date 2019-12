NEW CLARK CITY: The Malaysian divers proved that they are class above the rest in the ASEAN region by sweeping the top two spots in the women’s 3 meter individual springboard event at the 30th SEA Games, here, today.

National diving duo — Wendy Ng Yan Yee and Jasmine Lai Pui Yee, claimed the gold and silver by amassing 298.90 and 241.95 points, respectively after five round of dives in the event held at the New Clark City Aquatics Center.

Vietnamese diver, Ngo Phuong Mai took the bronze with 241.25 points.

Malaysian divers have been dominating the event since the 2011 edition in Indonesia. — Bernama