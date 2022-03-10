Toro announces partnership with Asian Tour destinations

SINGAPORE: Asian Tour Destinations have named The Toro Company as official partner for golf course equipment and irrigation. Toro and distributors throughout the region will support the network of world-class venues with products, technologies and service to help them create optimal course conditions for players and members.

The strategic alliance is part of Toro’s overall commitment to supporting the development of golf in Asia. Beyond supplying equipment, Toro will help advise golf courses on irrigation techniques and practices for achieving the best quality of cut and after-cut appearance. Toro distributors will also provide equipment health checks and training on equipment operation and maintenance.

“We’re honored to have this opportunity to work with Asian Tour Destinations,” said Richard Walne, Managing Director, APAC, at The Toro Company. “There’s an excellent synergy between Toro and the venues, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with them to create high-quality playing experiences that advance the game of golf in this market.”

In addition, venues in the Asian Tour Destinations network will have access to Toro’s full line of hybrid and electric equipment and water-saving irrigation solutions. “Toro has a long history of dedication to sustainability with innovations that support our mission to enhance the beauty of the land,” Walne said. “These venues are the latest to join golf courses like Sentosa Golf Club in using Toro solutions to support their sustainability goals.” Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club has a 10-year partnership with Toro for golf course maintenance equipment and irrigation systems that align with its pledge to become the world’s first carbon-neutral golf club.

“The venues in the Asian Tour Destinations network are key to elevating the game of golf in Asia, and Toro is proud to provide the products and expertise they need,” Walne added. “We can’t wait to see what the future brings as we grow together.”

Asian Tour Destinations is an exclusive network of world-class golfing venues with direct ties to the Asian Tour. Presently, 12 golf clubs ‒ representing the top-tier of golfing properties in Asia ‒ are part of this affiliate network programme.

David Rollo, Chief Operating Officer of the Asian Tour, said: “As a global brand reaching over 125 countries, The Toro Company holds the leadership position in nearly every product category in which it competes. High-quality products, exemplary service and support, and legacy of trusted relationships industry-wide have made Toro the global leader of innovative turf maintenance equipment and irrigation technologies for the golf market.

“We are delighted to welcome Toro as a Partner to Asian Tour Destinations. With their expertise and technology, Toro not only has the ability to support Asian Tour Destinations network venues, but also tournaments on the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour.”