Tottenham star Harry Kane becomes English Premier League’s 2nd all-time top scorer

ANKARA: Tottenham Hotspur’s English star Harry Kane on Saturday scored a header against Crystal Palace to be the English Premier League’s second highest goal scorer of all-time.

A Spurs forward since 2011, Kane scored 209 Premier League goals in 317 appearances to beat former Manchester United and Everton forward Wayne Rooney, who retired in 2021.

Kane scored the winning goal near the end of the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Spurs won against Crystal Palace 1-0, reported Anadolu Agency.

The 29-year-old now eyes the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, Alan Shearer. The ex-Newcastle United forward scored 260 league goals.

Shearer quit playing the game in 2006.

This season Kane scored 26 goals in the Premier League and has a contract with Spurs until 2024. - Bernama