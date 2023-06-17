Tour of Switzerland to race on despite death of cyclist

LAUSANNE: The Tour of Switzerland announced Friday that the final two stages would be raced despite the shocking death of Swiss cyclist Gino Maeder.

The 26-year-old Maeder fell into a ravine in the downhill finale of Thursday's fifth stage and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The elite World Tour road racing teams and riders took part in a 20km memorial ride in his honour instead of racing stage six.

Organisers eventually decided against cancelling the tour altogether.

“After an emotional day and a very touching ride in memory of Gino Mäder, it was decided in consultation with the family of Gino Mäder that the Tour of Switzerland will continue,“ the race director Olivier Senn said.

Senn explained his decision came also after consultation with the teams and riders as well as the entire staff of the tour.

“Today was the worst day of my life. But tomorrow is a new day and that’s what we have to take care of as an organisation,“ Senn said.

Team Bahrain Victorious who Maeder rode for have withdrawn.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident,“ the team said.

Tributes poured in from the cycling fraternity all day.

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar led them, posting on Instagram: “Rest in peace (heart icon) I will miss you,“ with his fellow Slovenian and recently-crowned Giro d’Italia winner Primoz Roglic tweeting: “Speechless.” -AFP