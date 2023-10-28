TPC Boston to host 2024 FM Global Championship

BOSTON and DAYTONA BEACH: The LPGA Tour and FM Global have announced today (Oct 28),

that TPC Boston in Norton, Mass will host the 2024 FM Global Championship.

From Aug 29 to Sept 1, the newly created tournament will feature a field of 144 players competing for a $3.5 million (RM16,724,750) purse, the largest prize fund on the LPGA Tour outside of the majors and tour championship.

“Boston is quickly becoming a dynamic home for women’s sports. We are thrilled to join this incredible movement, as the famed TPC Boston prepares to host the 2024 FM Global Championship, marking a historic return of the LPGA Tour to New England. With this event, the new National Women’s Soccer League team and the new Professional Women’s Hockey League team, the momentum for women’s sports in the Boston area is undeniable.

We can’t wait to team up with our newest partner, FM Global, to bring the world’s best female golfers to one of America’s great sports regions. We are truly grateful to FM Global for its commitment to elevating the LPGA and to using our collective platform to inspire, empower and advance young girls and women, on and off the golf course,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

The 2024 competition, which kicks off a five-year partnership between the two organizations, marks FM Global’s first major sports sponsorship. Fenway Sports Management helped secure FM Global’s sponsorship of the championship as part of a commercial alliance with the LPGA formed earlier this year.

“We are proud to partner with the LPGA Tour to support this new, marquee event and bring women’s professional golf back to New England,” said Malcolm Roberts, president and chief executive officer of FM Global.

“The FM Global Championship provides a tremendous platform to promote diversity and inclusion on the playing field and in the workplace, raise awareness of FM Global’s unique approach to helping clients protect their businesses and mitigate loss, engage our employees, and drive positive impact in our communities.”

Roberts noted that as part of the sponsorship, FM Global will support programs to enable women and the next generation of students in pursuit of education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The 2024 FM Global Championship will mark LPGA Tour’s return to New England for the first time since the 2004 U.S. Women’s Open, held at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, Mass., and won by Meg Mallon.

“We are proud and excited to welcome the LPGA Tour back to Massachusetts.

“Sports play an important role in shaping the lives of women, advancing equity and strengthening our communities. The opportunity to see women perform at the highest levels of the game will bring tremendous excitement and enthusiasm,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

Ticket information can be found here: https://lpga.formstack.com/forms/fm_global_championship_waitlist