Training at ABM just the boost Ee Yi-Yew Sin need ahead of Hangzhou ASIAD

KUALA LUMPUR: The opportunity to undergo a centralised training camp with Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) shuttlers at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara is just the tonic professional shuttlers Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin needed ahead of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Yew Sin said training with world number five pair Aaron Chia-Soh Woi Yik had boosted their confidence as they gear up for the quadrennial Games, which will be held in China from Sept 23-Oct 8.

He also expects the atmosphere at the training centre to inspire them (world number nine Ee Yi-Yew Sin) to reach greater heights as they are familiar with the venue, where they had previously trained at when they were under BAM.

“I’m excited to train here because I have been training here since my junior days. I am happy and enthusiastic to train again with the BAM players, inspiring because of the different environment.

“The first day of training today has been quite smooth and I hope we can be better prepared after a week of training under our belts,“ he told reporters after training at ABM today.

Ee Yi-Yew Sin had previously trained several times at the ABM after they were from the BAM in January 2020.

Today’s training camp also included national professional mixed doubles pair of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, women’s singles ace Goh Jin Wei and men’s singles shuttler Cheam Jun Wei.

Meanwhile, regarding the rules of independent shuttlers not being allowed to wear attire bearing the sponsor’s logo during training, Yew Sin said the matter had been resolved with BAM providing them with training gear without logos.

He described the decision as a good step as each athlete had individual contracts with their sponsors.

Previously, there was an issue regarding the ruling that professional players cannot wear apparel other than BAM’s sponsor brands to undergo training at the ABM when Lee Zii Jia’s coach, Wong Tat Meng, claimed that he was being bullied by a ‘big shot’ with the enforced rule. - Bernama