SHAH ALAM: American golfer, Trevor Simsby clinched his career’s biggest victory by lifting the 55th Malaysian Open title at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club here, today.

The 27-year-old holed birdies in two-hole playoffs at the 18th hole for the win and edged overnight leader, Andrew Dodt who settled second after the latter carded even five in the second payoff, while another American, Jarin Todd also finished second after failing to convert a birdie in the first playoff.

After the third round was halted by inclement weather yesterday, play resumed this morning with Trevor carding three birdies and a bogey for a two under-par 70, to tie 13-under-par 203 with Andrew and Jarin in the US$1 million (about RM4.16 million) tournament.

Last year’s Sarawak Championship victor, Andrew, who topped the leaderboard since the first round on Thursday, started off well by carding birdies in the first two, 12th and 16th, but lost momentum as he bogeyed the fourth and 13th, before hitting a double-bogey in the 15th to finish the day on-par 72.

Trevor who is currently based in Kuala Lumpur, walked away with US$180,000 (about RM750,960) and a trophy, presented by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

After winning his first tournament of the year, Trevor is looking forward to staying competitive throughout the year and will raise the bar higher as he will be teeing off at another Asian Tour, the Indian Open from March 19–22 next.

“This a very challenging week overall, but the course was a bit harder to play today. I had to play aggressive in the 18th hole (during playoff) to get the best chance for birdies and I know I can do it.

“I turned pro at the end of 2014 and I have been competing in the last five years, including working in a golf course. I think it is good for me to be based here, just a bit far from my home.

“Being out of my comfort zone by playing in the Asian Tour helps me a lot and brings the best out of me,” he said in the press conference after the prize giving ceremony.

Trevor’s previous best achievement was finishing second in the Combiphar Players Championship, an Asian Development Tour, September last year.

Andrew and Jarin received US$86,500 (about RM360,878) each. - Bernama