Triple gold joy for Nur Dhabitah at KL Diving Grand Prix

KUALA LUMPUR: National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri won three gold medals at the FINA Kuala Lumpur Diving Grand Prix at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil here today.

Two of the events, the women’s synchronised 3 metre (m) springboard and the women’s synchronised 10 m platform, had no other participants.

In the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, she teamed up with Ng Yan Yee to secure 290.10 points, while in the 10 m platform event, she teamed up with national dive queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong to record 299.52 points.

For her third gold, she teamed up with Muhammad Syafiq Puteh in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard event to record 305.70 points, beating Australians Alysha Koloi-Lachlan Cronin (288.06 points) and South Koreans Kang Minhyuk-Kim Nahyun (258.93 points).

Speaking to Bernama after the medal ceremony, she expressed her satisfaction that all her hard work paid off even though she had only undergone intensive training for the tournament a week ago.

“I am very happy but to be honest it’s tiring because it’s my first time competing in three events in a day and I’m just recovering from back injury. A month ago, I didn’t train much just a week before the competition I went all out.

“....and actually there is pressure even though in two events there were no contenders from other countries, but we have to do everything as normal. Alhamdullilah everything when well today although I still have a back injury and Muhammad Syafiq has just recovered from dengue,” Nur Dhabitah said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Syafiq was thankful that he could perform well even though he had just fully recovered last Monday (Nov 21).

“I’m really very happy, because this was a last minute decision made together with Nur Dhabitah. I want to continue this because performing at home is a different thing and Alhamdullilah we got the gold today,” he added. - Bernama