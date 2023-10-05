Triple joy in silat

PHNOM PENH: The pencak silat camp brought much cheer to the national contingent when they won three gold medals at the 2023 SEA Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre here today.

Taking to the court as Malaysia’s first silat exponent in the finals this morning, Norsyakirah Muksin did not disappoint when she won the first gold in the Putri (women’s) under 45 kilogramme (kg) category after defeating Suci Wulandari of Indonesia 36-33.

The squad won their second gold through Nor Farah Mazlan after her opponent from Singapore, Nadhrah Sahrin, was disqualified for breaking the rules of the competition when the Sabah-born national silat exponent was leading 23-16 in the Putri 45-50kg category.

Muhammad Izzul Irfan Marzuki (pix) managed to win Malaysia’s third gold medal after defeating Indonesia’s Kadek Andrey Nova Prayada 39-33 in the Putra (men’s) 60-65kg category.

In the meantime, three Malaysian exponents had to settle for the silver medal after losing to their respective opponents in the finals.

Mohd Shahrul Zeckry Sulaiman had to accept that he was no match for Iqbal Candra Pratama of Indonesia when he lost 9-53 in the Putra 70-75kg category.

Meanwhile, Siti Shazwana Ajak was defeated by Atifa Fismawati from Indonesia 35-38 in the Putri 60-65kg category.

The national silat squad have the opportunity to add to the collection of gold medals when another Malaysian representative Muhammad Robial Sobri faces Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin from Singapore this evening in the Putra 85-90kg category. -Bernama