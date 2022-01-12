TSG introduces two new import riders for 2022 season

KUALA TERENGGANU: Local continental team Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) has introduced two new import riders to take on its challenge in the 2022 season.

They are Jamal Hibatullah, 24, of Indonesia and Anatolii Budiak, 26, of Ukraine who are climb specialists.

TSG chief executive officer, Che Ku Mohd Izmuddin Che Ku Mahmood, said the other import riders were Metkel Eyob, Youcef Reguigui, Jeroen Meijers, Jambaljambts Saibayar and Goh Choon Huat who have been with the team for more than two seasons.

“For local riders, we still maintain siblings Mohd Zamri Saleh and Mohd Harrif Saleh, Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff, Nur Amirul Fakruddin Mazuki and Irwandie Lakasek.

“We are also retaining Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin, Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman and Wan Abdul Rahman Hamdan who we trained at the TSG Academy,” he told reporters after the ceremony to introduce TSG’s riders and sponsors for the 2022 season here last night. Also present was state Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah.

In the meantime, Che Ku Mohd Izmuddin said TSG also aimed to defend the International Cycling Union (UCI) Asia Tour title which it won last year.

To this end, various preparations had been done especially in the training aspects to ensure that the riders continue their winning momentum despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“A tight schedule awaits TSG this season with the first race, Tour of Sharjah, set to take place from Jan 28 to Feb 1. Then, we will compete in the Tour du Rwanda which is part of the Africa tour series.

“In fact, TSG will also return to compete in the European tour series such as the Grand Prix Alanya, Grand Prix Velo Alanya and Grand Prix Justiniano Race in Turkey,” he said.

Led by coach Jeremy Hunt, TSG emerged as the champions of the 2021 Asia Tour after collecting 856 points from 17 tournaments, placing the team in 42nd position in the world rankings.

Commenting on this season’s sponsorship, Che Ku Mohd Izmuddin said TSG managed to secure contributions worth RM9.3 million, the highest amount ever recorded since the establishment of the team in 2011.

“Apart from the state government, we also have a new main sponsor, namely Polygon, a bicycle manufacturer based in East Java, Indonesia.

“Other sponsors include Shimano Pte Ltd, Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd, Isports, Garmin, Qr Tech Ventures Sdn Bhd and KMI Healthcare which contribute in terms of materials and cash,” he added.

In addition to the sponsors, TSG, which is based in Kuala Terengganu, also has strategic partnerships with the flag carrier of Turkey, Turkish Airline; Tourism Terengganu, the Royal Malaysian Navy and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT). - Bernama