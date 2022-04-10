  1. Sport

Tuchel praises Chelsea spirit after 6-0 drubbing of Southampton

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner (R) celebrates scoring the team's fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on April 9, 2022. AFPPIX

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his side’s determination to “turn things around” after they finished a tough week by hammering Southampton 6-0 on Saturday.

Timo Werner hit the woodwork three times but still scored twice as Chelsea returned to winning ways after a 4-1 defeat against Brentford and a 3-1 loss in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Mason Mount also scored twice, with Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz finding the net too.

Chelsea were 4-0 up after just half an hour and scored a further two goals within 10 minutes of the re-start, coasting for the rest of the contest at St Mary's Stadium.

Their fourth win in five Premier League matches inched the Blues ever closer to a third-place finish.

“It was a very good performance and a well-deserved win,“ Tuchel told Sky Sports. “It is a tough stadium to come to but we made it look easy.

“In possession we were very focused so it’s a very good performance and an excellent result.

“Straight away we looked focused and determined to turn things around. We were hungry in challenges and we were always dangerous. We created a lot of chances to decide the match very early.”

But Tuchel said that despite this result, overturning the deficit against 13-time European champions Real Madrid on Tuesday would be tough.

“First of all it was necessary to do the job here,“ he told the BBC. “That will be a very difficult task and there is no change to it. We did what we wanted and that is the good news.” - AFP