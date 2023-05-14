Tunku Abu Bakar wins race one of GT World Challenge Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Prince Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim scored a victory for the Triple Eight Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) team after winning Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Asia Championship at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand yesterday.

JMR, in a statement, said Tunku Abu Bakar, who teamed up with German endurance racing expert Luca Stolz, came out tops in 1 hour and 50.992 seconds.

However, the pair’s hopes of winning Race 2 at the same circuit today, stalled after they finished in 11th place.

“Yesterday was an amazing day. Qualifying on pole was a real highlight in my career, so far, and I was very happy to take my first win.

“Conditions were a bit tricky, but we (Luca and I) and the team all did a great job. It would have been nice to have scored some points today as well, but we’re still very happy with this weekend,” said Tunku Abu Bakar.

JMR were also represented by another Johor prince as Tunku Abdul Rahman Hassanal Jefri Sultan Ibrahim combined with V8 Supercars Australia driver Broc Feeney and they ended Race 1 and Race 2 in seventh and 12th positions respectively.

Tunku Abu Bakar and Tunku Abdul Rahman Hassanal Jefri will compete in the second round at the Fuji International Raceway in Japan on June 16-18. Japan will host four rounds before the season ends with a home race for JMR at the Sepang International Circuit from Sept 22-24.- Bernama