Tunku Ismail needs to stay, Malaysian football needs TMJ: Pan Gon

KUALA LUMPUR: National head coach Kim Pan Gon (pix) today called on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club owner, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, to reconsider his decision to take a step back from the daily affairs of the club.

“I hope Tunku Ismail reconsiders his decision. To me, it will be a big loss to Malaysian football if he decides to stay away from the game,” the coach said in a statement issued by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today.

The South Korean-born coach said Tunku Ismail needs to stay not only for the sake of his club but for the interest of the national team as well.

“In less than a decade, he has taken JDT to greater heights owing to his unbridled passion. At this point of time, Malaysian football needs TMJ,” he said.

Pan Gon said, prior to his arrival in Kuala Lumpur, he was fully aware of Tunku Ismail’s huge influence over the game in Malaysia.

“He has transformed JDT’s fortunes to such a level that the club has qualified to play in the AFC Champions League.

“Thanks to TMJ’s contribution, JDT has earned recognition all over Asia and this has helped raise the bar for other clubs in Malaysia.TMJ’s winning mentality is crucial to effect changes in the local game,” said Pan Gon.

He said under Tunku Ismail’s charge, JDT has provided more than 15 players to the national team and in fact, more good players are coming through the ranks.

“Tunku Ismail has always been supportive of the national team from the very beginning and we really appreciate this gesture.

“We also appreciate Tunku Ismail’s offer for Harimau Malaya to train in Johor. With the infrastructure available, those who train there can benefit from state-of-the-art facilities. I personally see this as another contribution of JDT to Malaysian football,” he said.

Yesterday, Tunku Ismail announced that he would be stepping back from the day-to-day running of the club as he had other responsibilities and commitments to focus on

Tunku Ismail was announced as the owner of JDT in January 2016. - Bernama