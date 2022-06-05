Turkmenistan’s physical factor not a concern for Harimau Malaya: Dominic Tan

PETALING JAYA: The Harimau Malaya remain unperturbed by the physical advantage of the Turkmenistan side they face in the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers on June 8.

National defender Dominic Tan said he remained confident with head coach Kim Pan Gon’s ability to devise a strategy for the match.

“Yes, their larger physique could be their strength, but that’s not everything (in football).

“We have our game plan and we study the video of their gameplay and will look at it before the game against them,“ he told reporters when met at a training session here today.

Commenting on his chances of being listed in the starting line-up for the action, the Sabah FC defender said he felt Pan Gon would make the best decision for the team.

“Of course, the coach has his plan tactical wise, and whoever plays I’m sure other players who don’t play as well will be encouraging each other. We work as a team together to get the result we want to achieve,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dominic said the bond and understanding between the players and Pan Gon had become stronger since the South Korean took over the national side earlier this year.

“For me, we can see that we have a more solid squad and the depth, but we still have to show for it in these three matches, we have to get the results,“ he said.

In the Group E action of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers, Malaysia face Turkmenistan on June 8, followed by Bahrain (June 11) and Bangladesh on June 14. - Bernama