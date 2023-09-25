Turtles, KL City check into Malaysia Cup semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu FC (TFC) checked into the Malaysia Cup semi-finals after holding Selangor FC to a 1-1 draw in the return leg of the quarter-finals at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium last night.

The Turtles, who won the first-leg clash 2-0 at home, qualified with a 3-1 aggregate.

In last night’s match, home team Selangor, also known as the Red Giants, started well as they tried to overturn the two-goal deficit but it was TFC who shot ahead through an Ivan Mamut penalty in the 23rd minute.

However, Selangor, under the guidance of Tan Cheng Hoe, never wilted and managed to make it 1-1 for the night - and 1-3 overall - when Safuwan Baharudin headed home a perfectly flighted cross from Faisal Halim in the 69th minute.

Meanwhile, over at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, KL City FC drew 1-1 with Sri Pahang FC to also advance to the semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Despite playing on a soggy pitch, home team Sri Pahang began brightly but it was the visitors KL City FC who drew first blood, with Romel Oswaldo Morales heading home in the 29th minute.

Sri Pahang, however, managed to draw level late into added time in the second half when Lucas Da Silva scored from the spot.

The semi-finals will see TFC taking on KL City FC while defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will meet either Perak or Sabah.

The first leg of the semi-finals will be on Oct 20 and the return leg on Nov 3. - Bernama