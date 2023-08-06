Turtles play it cool ahead of Super League match against JDT

KUALA NERUS: It’s business as usual for Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Tomislav Steinbruckne as he prepares his side for the visit of Super League defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) tomorrow.

The 57-year-old coach said his team trained as usual ahead of the match against the currently unbeaten Southern Tigers at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

He, however, urged TFC supporters to turn up in droves tomorrow to spur his men on.

“Everybody knows who JDT are... This season, they haven’t dropped a single point and have only conceded one goal in the Super League.

“But we prepared normally. I don’t want my players put themselves under pressure just because our opponents are a very well-run and successful club in Malaysia. We will see what we can do during the match,” he said when met at their training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here.

Steinbruckner, however, admits that his team will be weakened by the absence of several key players, including the naturalised Liridon Krasnique, who cannot be fielded as he is on loan from parent club JDT.

“Liridon can’t play because of loan condition... also he has received three yellow cards. I will replace him in midfield maybe with Pusic or another player... we will see how,” he said, adding that the Turtles will also be without defensive stalwarts Syafiq Ismail and Sardor Kalmatov due to injuries. - Bernama