Turtles release midfielder Pusic

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu Football Club (TFC) confirmed they have released Croatian Dolmagoj Pusic after the midfielder failed to shine and reach the lofty standards set by head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh said Pusic arrived with high expectations but failed to take the team to a higher level in the Malaysia League (M-League).

“He only lasted half a season. We have no choice but to release him officially today to make space for others to, hopefully, make a bigger impact,” he said.

Ab Rasid also announced that two Turtles players - Muhammad Faiz Mohd Nasir and Muhammad Azarul Nazarith Azhar - have been loaned to Kelantan FC until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, former Kelantan FC head coach Rezal Zambery Yahya has been appointed as Kelantan United FC (KUFC)’s grassroots development director, effective today.

“His task is not merely from the technical aspect as he has a very big responsibility to monitor and implement the development programme, right from the grassroots level to the highest level,” KUFC executive director Wan Mohd Zul Ikman Wan Abdul Aziz said in a statement today. -Bernama