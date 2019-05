PETALING JAYA: The Astro Masters 2019 got off to a great start with close fights for berths in the Grand Final to be held in Taipei. The first qualifying round of the tournament was held last Thursday at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort.

A field of 124 players challenged the East 1 and 2 courses designed by Graham Marsh. The undulating greens proved a tricky test and were rolling at 10 feet on the Stimpmeter.

After 18 holes played in hot and humid conditions, Tropicana member Lam Kong Foo emerged as the master, returning with a gross score of 3-under-par 69 to take the Gross champion’s title.

“I am very happy and excited to have qualified for the Grand Final,” said Lam, a 48-year-old businessman who started playing the game 14 years ago. “My game couldn’t have been any better. My swing was solid and I putted well. I was 4-under after my 8th hole of the day.”

Lam, who plays off a handicap of 3 added: “This win is even more meaningful, as this will be my first trip to Taiwan.”

The Kedah-born Lam will be joined on the Malindo Air flight to Taipei by Nett champion, Mohd Nasharuddin (11) who signed for a Nett score of 65.

In the A Medal category, Nor Azahar (10) emerged as the champion after he returned with a Nett score of 68. He won a Panasonic 49” Smart LED TV.

Pakhruddin Abdul Majid (11) won the B Medal on 65 Nett, while the C Medal winner was 23 handicapper Mohd Khairuddin with 67 Nett.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-4, 363-m 7th hole was won by Shaharudin Mat Nor, who walked home with a Panasonic Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. His drive was 1 ft and 1 inch from the line.

The Longest Drive winner of the day was Lee You Ming, whose drive on the 15th hole measured 258.4m. He won an Aldila golf shaft.

Meanwhile, the anticipated Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Hamzah Abdul Shah. His tee shot on the 156-m par-3, 8th hole was closest to the cup at 5 feet and 5 inches.

The Astro Masters is renowned for the Grand Final that is traditionally held overseas. The Grand Final has travelled to nine countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, China and Cambodia, last year.

This year the Grand Final will crown the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ in Taipei, Taiwan.

The partners of this year’s Astro Masters are Panasonic, Prudential, Srixon, Mazda, Malindo Air, Titoni, Crest Link, The Edge, 100 Plus, VinGolf, Aldila, theSun, Ibis Styles, Jake’s Charbroil Steaks, XXIO, Spectrum Outdoor, Cowa, HealthLand, Tropicana GCC, Oat Krunch, Munchy’s, Active Guard, Fresh and White, Astro SuperSport HD, NUNATURE, David Health Solutions, Essenso Coffee, The Macallan, Sunplay, Golf Malaysia, Smart Investor and Carlsberg.