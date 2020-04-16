Two Juve footballers beat Covid-19 as doctors set rules for restart

ROME: Juventus footballers Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have had negative tests that confirmed their recovery from Covid-19.

The Italian champions gave the announcement Wednesday as the Italian football federation (FIGC) met with medical spots experts to define a safety protocol for the possible restart of the season.

Rugani was the first Serie A player to test positive for Sars-CoV-2 on March 11. His teammate Paulo Dybala also suffered contagion and was reportedly awaiting swab test results as he is also said to have recovered.

A total of 16 footballers were infected in Italy’s top flight, Sampdoria being the most hit with seven cases, with AC Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Verona also reporting cases.

The Serie A was halted on March 9 with 12 rounds remaining as the country went into a lockdown that is to last at least until May 3.

FIGC has worked with a team of medical experts at a tentative restart in late May. It is believed that games will be played without spectators.

“To have a safe restart of football it is crucial at this time to prepare the best procedures in order to resume activity when the whole country will do it,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

Experts have indicated that teams will be expected to remain at fully sanitized training camps in the weeks leading to the restart, and undergo a series of tests chosen by the federation.

“We are working without hurry but continuously to be ready when [state] authorities will give us clearance.” – dpa