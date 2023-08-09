Two M'sian mixed doubles pairs enter China open semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian mixed doubles pairs have stormed into the semi-finals of the 2023 China Open badminton tournament at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou.

In today's quarter-finals, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei defeated Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 in 55 minutes.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, the 2023 Taiwan Open champions, will play eighth seeds Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue of France in the semi-finals of the Super 1000 tournament tomorrow.

They will be accompanied by fellow Malaysians Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, who upset fourth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand 21-18, 21-19 in another quarter-final match.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, the world number 23, will meet South Korea’s newly crowned world champions and fifth seeds Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, 2022 men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik also checked into the semi-finals after fighting back from a game down to beat compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 19-21, 21-19, 21-11.

Tomorrow, the fourth-seeded Aaron-Wooi Yik may have a chance to exact revenge on South Koreans Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae, who defeated them 23-21, 21-13 in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark last month, provided the new world champions can dispose of Indonesians Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana in the other quarter-final tie in Changzhou tonight. -Bernama