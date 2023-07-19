Tze Liang fails to lift the gloom World Aquatics C’ships

KUALA LUMPUR: It was another disappointing day for the Malaysian diving camp when Ooi Tze Liang (pix) failed to qualify for the men’s 3-metre (m) springboard final at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan today.

According to the tournament website worldaquatics.com, the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist accumulated 402.40 points to finish 14th in today’s semi-finals at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool.

China’s Wang Zongyuan proved to be a class above as he came out tops with 546.25 points, followed by compatriot Long Daoyi (495.80) and Daniel Goodfellow (477.20) of the United Kingdom (UK).

The national squad will now bank on Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Ng Yan Yee in tomorrow’s women’s 3m springboard event.

Malaysian divers have failed to shine since the championships began on Friday (July 14). -Bernama