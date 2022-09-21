Tze Yong aims to end year in top 30 ranking

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong is now on a mission to break into the world’s top 30 by end of the year.

Currently ranked 36, the 22-year-old is confident of achieving the target, if he is able to reach the semi-finals in the upcoming series of tournaments in Indonesia and Europe.

“I pulled out of the Vietnam Open (from Sept 27 to Oct 2), so that I will have more time for training and be in better shape. I just hope that, my improvements can be seen in the next tournaments,” he told reporters at the Axiata Arena here.

Tze Yong, who is currently in a redemption mode for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) gold, will resume his BWF Tour at the Indonesia International Challenge from Oct 11-16 and Indonesia Masters from Oct 18-23, both in Malang.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist, will be hoping to make it to the French Open main draw from Oct 25-30 in Paris, before featuring in the Hylo Open from Nov 1-6 in Saarbrucken, Germany.

Earlier, the Johorean, who received a first round bye, began his 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) campaign by defeating Anson Cheong Yan Feng of Perak 21-8, 21-15.

Awaiting him in the quarter-finals is Chia Jeng Hon, who upset another national player, Lim Chong King of the Federal Territories, in the first round on Monday, before beating Sarawak’s Danny Lee Sheng Yee 21-13, 21-17 today.

“I am not thinking of winning gold, but I am just keeping focused on every game as I take every tournament for improvement and go all out. I don’t want to put pressure on myself by thinking of other players,” said Tze Yong, who lost in the second round to the eventual champion in the Perak Sukma in 2018.

Meanwhile, women’s singles top seed Eoon Qi Xuan representing Perak faced a shock defeat of 21-18, 17-21, 25-27 to Amanda Yap Hwa Leng of the Federal Territories.

Selangor’s K. Letshanaa also progressed to the last eight stage by beating Dyvylyn Saha Davincy Saha of Perak 21-11, 21-19, to set up an exciting clash with former national teammate Myisha Mohd Khairul of Johor, who eliminated Sabah’s Arena Satu Samin 21-18, 21-18.

Earlier, in the mixed doubles, national shuttlers Tee Kai Wun-Toh Ee Wei formed a commendable partnership for Melaka to oust Muhammad Zharif Aniq Shahrul Annuar-Tan Mei Xin of Perlis 21-7, 21-8.

The top seeds are expected to advance to the semi-finals without much trouble, as they’re drawn to face the winners of the tie between Johor’s Lwi Sheng Hao-Carmen Ting Wei Wen and Ooi Jhy Dar-Cheng Su Hui of Kedah. - Bernama