Tze Yong crashes out in quarter-finals of All-England

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong’s (pix) journey in the 2023 All-England has come to an end after he was eliminated in the quarter-finals early today.

The world number 28 lost 11-21, 11-21 to Li Shi Feng of China in a battle that lasted 41 minutes at Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Shi Feng, ranked 14th in the world, will face Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who edged Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-14, 19-21, 21-17.

Tze Yong stunned Denmark’s world number one and defending champion Viktor Axelsen to storm into the quarter-finals.

Professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia, who advanced to the semi-finals after eliminating rising Japanese star Kodai Naraoka 21-9, 10-21, 21-13 last night, now remains the nation’s sole representative in the tournament.

World number four Zii Jia will next face Shi Yu Qi of China, who easily defeated compatriot Weng Hong Yang 21-9, 21-16. - Bernama