KUALA LUMPUR: National shuttler Ng Tze Yong has pulled off the biggest upset of the All England Bandminton Championships, beating defending champion and world No 1 Viktor Axelsen from Denmark 21-15, 9-21, 23-21.

Both shuttlers had never met each other prior to this meeting, and it was Tze Yong who set the tone by taking the game to Axelsen.

Tze Yong will play China’s Li Shi Feng for a place in the semi-finals tomorrow.