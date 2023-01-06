Tze Yong, Jun Hao smash into Thailand open quarter-finals

BANGKOK: National men’s singles ace shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao smashed their way into the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open 2023 at the Huamak Indoor Stadium, here, today.

However, it was end of the road for all three mixed doubles pairs.

World number 24 Tze Yong who had set up a fascinating clash against world number seven Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan, emerged victorious in straight sets, winning 23-21, 23-21 in 59 minutes.

In the first set, Tze Yong trailed 9-17 but he managed to maintain his composure and clawed his way back to tie at 20-20 before stepping up the tempo to pull away and win 23-21.

In the second set, he staged another comeback from 8-12 and managed to draw level at 17-17. It was neck-and-neck from there but Tze Yong again stepped up the tempo and saved two-game points before wrapping up the match at 23-21.

“I had a stroke of luck since I was able to come from behind in both sets and win the match... I am happy with my performance today.

“I will discuss with my coach regarding tomorrow’s match. I will stay focused so that I can perform at my best during tomorrow’s game,” Tze Yong who will face Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong, told Bernama here.

Meanwhile, Jun Hao battled from one game down to beat Chisto Popov of France 20-22, 21-13, 21-19 in a 76-minute dual.

In the first game, the world number 65 Jun Hao started well to lead 11-6 but Popov managed to draw level at 15-15 before winning the game 20-22.

In the second game, he came out firing to lead 11-6 and wrapped up the game to force a decider.

Jun Hao and Popov battled neck-and-neck in the third game and were tied at 19-19. However, Jun Hao stayed cool to snatch the next crucial points to win the game 21-19.

“It was a tough game especially in the first set. I initially had the lead but my opponent eventually beat me. I put pressure on myself to score points.

“In the third game, I played with the wind and took the opportunities to attack. I am happy to have won the match,” he said. Jun Hao will face world number 23, Lakshya Sen from India.

Meanwhile, all three mixed double pairs crashed out of the tournament today.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei went down 23-21, 17-21, 11-21 in a rubber set to Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo of Japan while Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See, went down 13-21, 17-21 to Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun of South Korea.

World number 7 and professional pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jamie lost 13-21, 17-21 to Hong Kong’s Jordan Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien went down 10-21, 21-16, 19-21 to South Koreans Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong in a three-set thriller.-Bernama