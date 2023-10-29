Tze Yong’s losing streak to Shi Feng continues

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles player, Ng Tze Yong, faced disappointment in his quest to reach his second final of the year as he lost to China’s Li Shi Feng in the French Open 2023 semi-final in Rennes, Saturday.

In a match held at the Glaz Arena, the unseeded Tze Yong lost to Shi Feng, who is seeded eighth in the tournament, 17-21, 12-21, in a match that lasted 47 minutes.

Shi Feng will now compete for the title against the fifth seed Jonatan Christie from Indonesia, who triumphed against the former 2021 world champion from Singapore, Loh Kean Yew, 21-18, 21-13.

The outcome of yesterday’s match marked Tze Yong’s fifth consecutive loss to Shi Feng since their initial encounter in 2017 during the Badminton Asian Junior Championships in Indonesia.

Tze Yong’s most notable achievement this year came at the Arctic Open 2023 in Vantaa, Finland, where he finished as the runner-up after losing to compatriot, Lee Zii Jia, 14-21, 15-21, recently. - Bernama.