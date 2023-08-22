Tze Yong upsets Chinese star to join Zii Jia in second round of World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s ace men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong pulled of a sensational upset by beating China’s Zhao Jun Peng in straight sets to book a slot in the second round of the 2023 World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark yesterday.

Tze Yong joins Lee Zii Jia in the second round of the competition after the latter had disposed Indonesian ace Jonathan Christie in straight sets.

In the match played at the Royal Arena, Tze Yong, ranked 22nd in the world took just 47 minutes to overcome last edition’s bronze medal winner, 21-19, 26-24 in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Tze Yong is expected to face the tournament’s 12th seed Anders Antonsen from Denmark in the second round, based on the draw by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Tomorrow five Malaysians pairs will see action in the first round, namely Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles); Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Teoh Mei Xing and Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien (women’s doubles) and two mixed doubles pairs Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie. - Bernama