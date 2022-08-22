Tze Yong upsets Malaysia Masters champion Chico

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong created an upset by beating 2022 Malaysia Masters champion Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the men’s singles first round of the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo today.

The 22-year-old player gave an impressive performance to beat the world number 35th ranked Indonesian 21-16, 21-10 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

In the second round tomorrow, Tze Yong, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist, will meet Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin, who ousted 13th seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 in their opening match.

More to come. - Bernama