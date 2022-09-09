Tze Yong vows to turn on the magic at Sukma 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Having withdrawn from the Vietnam Open, national men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong is turning his attention to the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held here from Sept 16-24.

The 22-year-old hopes to turn on the magic with the Johor badminton squad after his maiden appearance for the state in the 2018 edition in Perak ended with an early second-round exit.

“I withdrew from the Vietnam Open (Sept 27-Oct 2) because I did not have sufficient time to train.

“I don’t normally feel any pressure when competing but this time I’m feeling it. So, I need to learn to handle the pressure and not be too stressed. I also need to stay more focused and take it one match at a time,” he told reporters at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Tze Yong said although he was unsure about competing in the Denmark Open from Oct 18-23, he would be ready to answer the call if he is listed to represent the country at the tournament.

World number 39 Tze Yong, however, feels that he needs to step up his physical training to ensure full fitness.

“I need to improve on my gym training to increase stamina because, at present, my fitness is only at 60 to 70 per cent level,” he added. - Bernama