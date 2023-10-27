Tze Yong walks into French Open semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's sole remaining representative Ng Tze Yong (pix) qualified for the 2023 French Open badminton men's singles semi-finals in Rennes after receiving a walkover today.

His quarter-final opponent, the fourth-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, withdrew from the match at Glaz Arena.

Tze Yong will next meet Li Shi Feng of China, who beat Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-15, 21-13 in another quarter-final match.

Yesterday, Tze Yong, ranked 18th in the world, beat Arnaud Merkle of France 21-19, 21-8 in 47 minutes to qualify for the quarter-finals. -Bernama