U-16 squad can ‘conquer’ Yogyakarta: Hamidin

KUALA LUMPUR: After winning it at the Under 19 (U-19) level, Malaysia have the potential to repeat the achievement at the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-16 Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, says Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

The confidence, he said, was based on the fact the squad coached by Osmera Omaro had among the best young players in the country, with a line-up of experienced coaching staff.

“If we succeed in becoming the champions, it is a good thing, because this is one of our future teams. If we want to go to a higher level, we need to increase our knowledge and experience,“ he said in a post on FAM’s official Facebook today.

Earlier today, Hamidin addressed all players and officials of the national U-16 squad in a meeting which was also attended by FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, FAM technical director Scott O’Donnell and team manager Christopher Raj at Wisma FAM.

At the AFF U-16 Championships which takes place from July 31 to Aug 12, the national youth team will meet Cambodia on Aug 2, Myanmar (Aug 5) and Australia on Aug 8 in the Group C competition.

On July 15, the national U-19 side coached by Hassan Sazali Mohd Waras were crowned the champions of the 2022 AFF U-19 Championships after beating Laos 2-0 in the final at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium in Indonesia. - Bernama