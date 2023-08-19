U-23 squad must retain excellent form to qualify for 2023 U-23 AFF cup final

JOHOR BAHRU: The national Under 23 (U-23) football squad must retain its momentum and continue its excellent form to make it to the finals of the ongoing 2023 U-23 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship in Rayong, Thailand.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim (pix) said yesterday’s 2-1 victory over 2023 South East Asia (SEA) Games champions Indonesia in their Group B opening match in Rayong Provincial Stadium proved the squad could make it to the finals.

The U-23 squad were one goal down when Johor Darul Ta’zim II club player, Fergus Tierney came on as a substitute to score two goals and secure Malaysia’s victory.

“The first match win is good news... we pray that our squad can make it to the final and win, and we hope they can retain the form they showed during this match and keep up their momentum,” he said at a media conference after officiating the 2023 National Junior Judo Championship here today, adding that he hoped they would be able to beat Timor Leste in their final Group B match on Tuesday.

Host Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar are in Group A, while defending champions Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos are in Group C of the 2023 U-23 AFF Championships, which started on Aug 17 and will end on Aug 26.

Malaysia is leading Group B with three points, with the top teams from the three groups qualifying for the semifinals, along with the best runner up. Malaysia’s best achievement in the championship is fourth place during the first edition in 2005. - Bernama