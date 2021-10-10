Uber Cup: Valiant Malaysians went down 1-4 to Denmark

AARHUS: Despite giving a tough fight, the young and valiant Malaysians went down 1-4 to hosts Denmark in the Uber Cup Group D match at the Ceres Arena here, Saturday.

Malaysia’s first singles, S. Kisona had a firing start by taking a 7-2 lead against the world number 12 Mia Blichfeldt, but it was short-lived as the 24-year-old Dane bounced back to level the score 8-8 and eventually confirmed a 21-11 win.

Having warmed-up and found her rhythm, Mia went on to secure 21-7 win against the world number 53 to give Denmark their first point before some 2,000 home fans.

Scratch pair Lee Meng Yean-M.Thinaah then gave the world number 16 Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen a run for their money, before narrowly losing the first set 19-21 but their strong determination, kept the host’s favourites at bay from the beginning in the second set and the Malaysians won, 21-10.

The three-time European champions however, stamped their power to clinch the rubber in 21-13 and end the 70-minute battle.

Skipper and most senior member of the team, Meng Yean, 27, paired with Thinaah after latter’s partner Pearly Tan was ruled out due to shoulder injuries.

The 2017 Asian Junior Championship silver medallist, Eoon Qi Xuan put Malaysia back on the track after stunning Line Christophersen, who is ranked 100 places higher in an exciting hour-long match.

Despite being ranked 123rd in the world, Qi Xuan showed no fear to bounce back from an 18-21 defeat in the first set to vanquish the world number 23 in 21-18, 21-15 to narrow the gap to 2-1.

The hosts however, confirmed the win when world number 25 doubles, Amalie Magelund-Freja Ravn subdued Teoh Mei Xing-Yap Ling 21-13, 21-19 after a neck and neck fight in the second set, giving Denmark 3-1 lead in the game.

In the last match, K. Letshanaa, 18, showed a great fighting spirit against world number 35, Line Kjaersfeldt before losing 21-18, 21-14.

In another Group D tie, the most successful champion in the tournament with 14 titles, China easily downed Canada 5-0.

The Malaysian girls will next face another uphill task against China on Sunday 1.30pm (7.30pm Malaysian time) and complete the group level fixture against Canada on Monday 7pm (1am Tuesday Malaysian time).

-Bernama