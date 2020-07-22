UEFA boss: no fans at matches ‘until further notice’

BERLIN: Fans should not expect a quick return to stadiums for European matches, the head of the continent's ruling body UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, has said.

“At the present time, we will be playing matches without spectators until further notice. We will not take any risks,” Ceferin told UEFA Direct magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Champions League and Europa League seasons are completed with mini tournaments in Lisbon and German venues, respectively, next month, after being suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceferin said UEFA postponed the Euro 2020 tournament until next year and delayed the completion of its club competitions to help its members complete their domestic seasons.

“UEFA has sacrificed part of its season to enable the completion of ongoing domestic leagues by the end of July, with UEFA then completing its own 2019/20 club competition season in August,” he said.

“The leagues agreed to this, and the solidarity of the clubs will be equally important for the national-team window in September,” he added, looking at the first of three international windows planned in autumn.

Ceferin praised “a great deal of unity and solidarity between UEFA, national associations, clubs and leagues” and expressed hope that things would be back to normal at some stage.

"Like everyone, I would feel even better if the fans were there. But I'm an optimistic person, and my great hope is that spectators will be able to return to our matches as soon as possible," Ceferin said.