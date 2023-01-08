Umar sets new national 400m record en route to powering into semis in Universiade

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning SEA Games 400-metre (m) champion Umar Osman was in his element again when he eclipsed his own national record en route to qualifying for the semi-finals of the event at the World University Games 2023 (2023 Universiade) in Chengdu, China today.

The 20-year-old Johor runner clocked 46.33 seconds (s) in heat one at the Shuangliu Sports Centre Stadium to finish second overall and put him in a position to be a medal contender.

Umar had previously created a sensation when he clinched the 400m gold by clocking 46.34s at the Cambodia SEA Games in May to erase the 22-year-old mark of 46.41s set by Mohd Zaiful Zainal Abidin at the 2001 Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Brunei.

Australian Reece Holder was the fastest in today’s heats when he clocked 46.10s, with Japan’s Naohiro Jinushi third fastest in 46.43s. -Bernama