UN: Spanish football kiss scandal should be ‘turning point’ for end to sexism in sports

BERLIN: The United Nation Human Rights Office has joined the criticism of Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales (pix) for kissing a player on the lips without her consent, reported German news agency (dpa).

Rubiales had kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team won the Women’s World Cup final against England on Aug 20 in Sydney, an incident that has led to outrage.

“Women in sports continue to face sexual harassment and abuse – every one of us has the responsibility to call out and challenge such abuse,“ the UN office said on Tuesday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We join Spain’s Jenni Hermoso and all those working to end abuse and sexism in sports. Make this a turning point.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric had also hit out at Rubiales in New York on Monday.

“Sexism is still a critical issue in sports and we hope that the Spanish authorities and the Spanish government deal with this in a manner that respects the rights of all female athletes,“ he said.

“How difficult is it not to kiss somebody on the lips? I don’t see any indication that anything was consensual.”

Rubiales insisted on Friday at an RFEF meeting that the kiss was consensual and that he would not resign.

This was immediately dismissed by Hermoso, and since then, Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by the world governing body FIFA which has launched an ethics probe.

Spanish prosecuters are investigating sexual assault suspicion, the Spanish administrative sports court TAD has met over the case, and on Monday night, regional RFEF leaders called for his resignation and an overhaul of the federation structures.

In addition, the women’s team coaching staff apart from head coach Jorge Vilda have walked out in protest, and the entire World Cup squad, plus other players, have said they would not play for Spain as long as Rubiales was in office.

Rubiales’ mother, meanwhile, started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in protest of how her son was being treated. -Bernama