Unai Emery appointed head coach of Villarreal

BARCELONA: Unai Emery is back in football after being appointed head coach of Spanish Primera Division side Villarreal on Thursday.

The 48-year-old from the Basque Country in Spain is to take charge for the next three seasons, Villarreal said in a statement on their website.

Villarreal qualified for next season's Europa League with a fifth-place finish in the league. Emery won the competition three times in a row with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, success that earned him a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Despite winning seven domestic trophies in two years in Paris, Emery couldn't inspire his expensively assembled side to Champions League glory and he moved to English Premier League side Arsenal in 2018.

He made another Europa League final with the London club in 2019, but in November that year he paid for poor results with his job.

"Emery is a reputable coach with great experience in international football, coaching clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal," Villarreal said in a statement.

"He knows La Liga very well, having had successful spells at Sevilla and Valencia."

Calleja, who left Villarreal on Monday, was sacked by the club last season and then reappointed two months later, saving them from relegation.

The Yellow Submarine have lost two other big figures this week, with veteran captain Bruno Soriano, 36, retiring and playmaker Santi Cazorla, 35, heading to Qatari side Al-Sadd. – dpa