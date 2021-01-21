Uncapped Macleod gets Wales nod for Six Nations

WALES: Wales have named uncapped Scarlets backrow Josh Macleod (pix) in their 36-man squad for the Six Nations, while there is also a recall for loose-forward Dan Lydiate, who last featured three years ago.

Monaco-born Macloed is a former Wales Under-20 international who plays as an openside flanker and widely regarded for his defensive work.

There are few surprises in the selection from coach Wayne Pivac, who has endured a difficult first year in charge of the side after replacing Warren Gatland.

Scrumhalf Kieran Hardy, flyhalf Callum Sheedy, centre Johnny Williams and wing Louis Rees-Zammit have all been retained after impressing in the Autumn Internationals at the end of last year, while influential scrumhalf Tomos Williams returns from injury.

"The Six Nations is an important tournament and we have selected a squad accordingly," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

"As we consistently spoke about, the autumn for us was about opportunity and development, looking ahead to the Rugby World Cup in 2023, and it served that purpose for us.

"This campaign is different, it is tournament rugby and we are excited to get going and to play our part. We have picked a squad for this tournament based on form and we are excited to meet up on Monday and to get our preparation underway."

Loose-forward Ross Moriarty is one of a number of injury absentees, along with flyhalves Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on Feb. 7. It will be a crucial tournament for Pivac after his side won only three of their 10 tests in 2020, with those victories coming against lowly Georgia and two versus Italy. – Reuters