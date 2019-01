KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria has a clear message for those who have quit the national body to turn professional. If they are out (of BAM), then they are on their own.

Two pairs – Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (mixed doubles) and Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (men’s doubles) – have quit BAM to become independent players.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying have since asked BAM to consider letting them train at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia at least three times a week.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the BAM Council meeting at Axiata Arena, KL Sports City here today, Norza told them to understand the national body’s policies, adding that BAM had held discussions with the two pairs and explained to them the implications of their decision to turn professional.

“When they left BAM, they agreed to be treated as independents. They are free to find their own sponsors to pursue their careers.

“This was agreed upon by all four shuttlers who quit BAM. We let them become independent players because we felt that with their reputation, they would have no problem finding sponsors,” he said.

He, however, reminded them that should they qualify for the Olympic Games, they would have to attend training with the national squad.

“In case there is a national call-up for the Sudirman Cup, Thomas Cup, SEA Games, Asian Games, they must join us for training. They must adhere to the policies that are already in place,” he explained.

Norza also rubbished discussion that the two pairs’ decision to turn professional could result in BAM losing their sponsorship deals

“It’s about engagement and explaining to all sponsors, it doesn’t matter. We tell our sponsors that in 2016 we created Olympians ... we have three silver medallists. So, how do we move on to the next Olympics ... be it 2020 or 2024?” he said.

Norza said it was not fair to link the two pairs’ exit from BAM to the alleged pullout of sponsors as they (the four shuttlers) were the products of the national body, who had groomed them for between 15 and 17 years.

“Yes, V Shem-Wee Kiong and Peng Soon-Liu Ying triumphed at last week’s Thailand Masters. Just because they quit the national body recently, doesn’t mean they are not the products of BAM. Their victories are a result of our investment in them,” he added. — Bernama