Universiade: Kimberly-Ker Ying deliver silver for diving squad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian contingent continues its fine run at the World University Games 2023 (Universiade) in Chengdu, China when the national diving squad garnered a silver medal in women's 3m springboard synchro event via the combination of Kimberly Bong and Ong Ker Ying, today.

Kimberly-Ker Ying kept their momentum to complete five jumps with 257.82 points to snag the silver but could not challenge the Chinese duo of Chen Jia-Yang Ruulin who amassed 330.75 points for the gold.

The bronze medal went to Italian pair, Neroni Elettra and Borello Matildo with 237.30 points.

In the meantime, Kimberly said she was satisfied with the achievement as they only had a short training period before going to the Games.

“We are very excited, very happy, very satisfied especially when we have never teamed up before, had time to train together in just two weeks and also while here, maybe because we both have the ‘chemistry’, so the ‘outcome’ is very good, ” she said.

So far, the national contingent has collected one gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the prestigious university sports games. -Bernama