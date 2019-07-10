Universiade: Russel, Aqil fail to start, names not on 200m list

KUALA LUMPUR: National runners Russel Alexander Nasir Taib and Muhammad Aqil Yasmin were not allowed to compete in the men’s 200m event at the World University Games (Universiade) in Napoli, Italy today for unknown reasons.

Russel, the 200m national record holder, took to Facebook to apologise to his family, friends and fans after he was not allowed to enter the call room today as his name was not on the start list.

“I can’t explain the exact technical reasons behind it as I am still unclear on the decision,“ he said.

Russel said what he could say for sure was that both his name and Muhammad Aqil’s were not on the start list for the 200m heats.

“Since 8pm last night (2am Wednesday in Malaysia) I tried to find out why my name was not on the start list and try fix whatever mistake had been made, however, when I walked into the call room this morning I was not allowed to go onto the main track to compete because my name was not on their start list (note: I am not making any judgement now on who is at fault).

“To work so hard to get to this competition and have this happen, it’s very upsetting. I am more apologetic for the people that have helped me get here (family, training group, coach) as I will not be able to represent them as well as my country and showcase the work we put in for this event, and upset for the Malaysian athletics supporters who won’t see us compete.

“I have targeted this competition for over 12 months, improving my times from a season best of 22.0s in the beginning of 2018 to now a personal best of 20.77s to qualify for this event (qualifying time was 20.97s),“ he posted in his Facebook page.

Following the heartbreak, the 21-year-old and Muhammad Aqil have started training for the men’s 4x100m rely, as the two will team up with 2017 SEA Games 100m champion Khairul Hafiz Jantan and Jonathan Nyepa on Friday.

“I am still standing. And have arranged for my fellow 200m runner and myself to come back to the warm up track now and practise our relay exchange for the 4x100m, instead of going back to the accommodation feeling as disappointed as we are. We will be a determined relay team,“ he added.

Based in Australia, the Malaysian-British parentage Russel broke the 200m national record at the Queensland Track Classic in Brisbane in March with a time of 20.77s to smash Khairul’s 20.90s record set at the 2017 Malaysian Open. — Bernama